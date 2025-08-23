She Says She Got Scammed By An Airline Employee While At The Airport Waiting For Her Flight

Ekaterina Pokrovsky - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some turbulence is expected once you’re in the air, but not before you even get on the plane! TikToker Tammy (@tammyjo99) is describing how she and other passengers got scammed by an American Airlines employee at the airport.

She was taking the first flight out of Knoxville, Tennessee, to Charlotte, North Carolina, which is the first flight out of Knoxville every single day.

She has been on this flight multiple times. That day, the airport was packed, so there was a long wait to check in bags.

A family in front of her walked up to the counter and left, looking really frustrated after the American Airlines worker handed them a Post-it note.

When Tammy went up to check in her bag, the same guy told her that she was supposed to check her bag in an hour before boarding time.

But with her specific flight, it was impossible to check bags in an hour before boarding time because the kiosks weren’t open within that hour. It was only 45 minutes before her boarding time, but the guy told her he couldn’t check her bag.

He quickly handed her a Post-it note and instructed her to call the phone number written on the note to rebook her flight.

Tammy had a layover in Charlotte and was in a panic because she was going to miss her flight. It was also 4:15 a.m., so she was exhausted.

She called the number to rebook her flight and was told there would be an additional charge. She gave out her credit card information, and her flight was rebooked for four hours later.

While she waited, her travel agent woke up and called her. Tammy explained the situation to her travel agent.

But when her travel agent looked up the flight she was supposedly rebooked for, she did not find Tammy’s name.

So, Tammy called the guy back and added her travel agent to the line. Things weren’t adding up, so the travel agent added an American Airlines agent for help.

They started fighting, and the guy hung up. Tammy’s travel agent and the American Airlines agent worked together to rebook her flight with Delta Airlines.

Tammy asked if she needed to check her bag an hour before boarding, but they said they had never heard of that rule.

At the terminal for her flight, Tammy saw a bunch of other people from the American Airlines flight she was initially supposed to take.

She started chatting with this older man, who informed her that they had all gotten scammed. He advised her to call her bank immediately.

The American Airlines employee who had been giving out Post-it notes with a phone number was part of the whole scam.

Everyone had been giving out their credit card information to rebook their flights and now had to freeze their accounts.

They exchanged contact information and planned to report the incident to a news station together once they returned to Knoxville.

