Her Nanny Had An Affair With Her Husband And Got Pregnant At The Same Time As Her

Pregnancy is one of those times when you need your nanny the most, but TikToker Cierra (@cierra_mistt) had to fire her nanny during the middle of her pregnancy after finding out she had an affair with her husband.

The nanny was also pregnant at the same time as Cierra, so she just assumed the baby was her husband’s, given the circumstances. However, Cierra discovered that her nanny was not having an affair with her husband, and the baby was not his.

Cierra’s husband was actually having an affair with someone else. So, she decided to make amends with her former nanny, and they teamed up to try to figure out who he was having an affair with.

They went through his phone and uncovered messages where he talked about meeting up with someone. That’s when they both confronted him together and realized that he was cheating on Cierra with a man.

And, it turned out that the man was the same guy Cierra’s former nanny had been seeing and living with. He was the one who got her pregnant.

So now, Cierra and her nanny were both in a crisis. Until things got resolved or at least an explanation was given, Cierra was not allowing her husband to come home.

She had the former nanny move in with her temporarily. For about a week, the arrangement was working out pretty well.

But then, Cierra remembered that she had her annual hunting and fishing trip with her in-laws coming up. Her in-laws did not have social media, so they had no idea what was happening in her life.

Cierra also could not cancel the trip because they would ask questions. So, she just had to tough it out and get through the trip, pretending that everything was picture perfect with her marriage.

Based on the very small amount of information her husband has provided her with so far, she learned that everything the nanny knew about the guy she was living with was false, including his name. Hopefully, they will get down to the bottom of all this affair drama in no time flat.

