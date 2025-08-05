She Grew Up Deep In Appalachia And Encountered A Skinwalker

TikTok - @mitaya.wav - pictured above is Mitaya

During the day, the woods can be peaceful, but at night, it’s a whole different story. TikToker Mitaya (@mitaya.wav) grew up in deep Appalachia, so she knows all too well the dangers that lurk in the shadows of the trees.

She now lives in Atlanta, Georgia, but she will never forget all the eerie things that she experienced during her childhood.

One time, when she was a kid, she encountered what she thought was a skinwalker. She used to live in Jasper, Georgia, and she often stayed over at her friend’s 300-acre farm. It was just her friend and her mom who lived on the farm.

They had a bunch of different farm animals, and they had to walk through various trails in the woods to reach certain barns. One day, she and her friend were home alone. They were somewhere between 8 and 12 years old.

Her friend’s mom was running late, so she called and asked if the girls could feed the horses. At that point, it was around 8 p.m., and the sun was starting to set.

They started walking through the pasture to the woods with a flashlight because it was pretty dark in the woods already.

After a few minutes of walking in the woods, her friend abruptly stopped her chatter, dropped the flashlight, and sprinted in the opposite direction.

When Mitaya turned and faced the front, she saw a gigantic white figure about 10 feet away from her. The sheer height of the figure frightened her so badly that she peed herself and immediately took off running. She even bolted past her friend, who was still sprinting at full speed.

Once she got to her friend’s house, she ran to the laundry room and hid in the dryer. She curled up in a ball and waited for 15 to 20 minutes.

She was terrified, thinking that the creature had killed her friend in the woods. Eventually, her friend walked in the door, crying and hyperventilating.

Mitaya opened the dryer, and they hugged each other in tears. Her friend said that she had run to a trailer near the house because it was the only place she could think of to hide. Finally, she mustered up the courage to run back to the main house.

They both tried to explain to each other what they saw, but they couldn’t put a name to the creature. When her friend’s mom got home, they tried to tell her about the creature, but she dismissed them right away.

She told them they were just overreacting and had probably seen a deer or a bear. But there was no way the figure was a regular animal because it was pure white and stood at least seven or eight feet tall.

