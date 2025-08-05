She Took A Girls’ Trip To The Appalachian Mountains And Had One Of The Scariest Weekends Of Her Life

TikTok - @clv0090 - pictured above is Courtney

When TikToker Courtney (@clv0090) took a girls’ trip in the Appalachian Mountains, she experienced one of the scariest weekends of her life.

She was born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains in eastern Kentucky, so she was familiar with the area.

She and her friends stayed in Linville Falls. There was a super small town with an old store and a bunch of old houses built into the mountains.

Their cabin was cozy and rustic and contained a wood-burning fireplace, a record player, and instruments. The owners of the house had even set out a bottle of bourbon for them to enjoy.

One of her friends picked up a guitar and started strumming it. Courtney filmed a video of her friend playing the guitar and sent it to her mom.

Her mom asked why a light came out of the guitar and flew into her other friend. They watched the video again and saw that a light did leave the guitar.

However, they just laughed it off because they already had a couple of drinks by that point. They ended up crashing in the living room on the couch, love seat, and recliner. Courtney woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of loud music playing.

They always played music on a speaker, but this music was creepy, and the volume of it was turned up way too high.

She questioned how they were able to sleep through this music and how that song even got onto her playlist in the first place. She woke up her friends, and they all thought the music was weird and the energy felt off.

The next morning, they got up to go to a winery. As Courtney was getting ready, she noticed rosaries all over the house.

They were in every doorway. She pointed them out to her friends, which made them start poking around the rest of the house. They opened up the guestbook and read it out loud.

A lot of entries went back to the ’90s, but everyone wrote basically the same message. The guests felt like the house was warm and inviting, and that they had been there before. It just felt like home to them. The strangest part was that people left pictures of their families in the book.

The girls joked around, saying that the house was trying to keep them there. They went off to the winery and had a great time.

That night, they decided to each sleep in the three bedrooms instead of the living room. They wanted to get a good night’s sleep because they had to drive back home the next day.

A storm was also brewing that night. As Courtney settled down to sleep, she heard someone running or pacing back and forth on the back porch.

She chalked it up to the sound of the wind from the storm. But then, she heard knocking on the door, and the door handle began jiggling as if someone was trying to open it.

At the same time, she heard someone get up and walk down the hallway to the bathroom. She saw the lights turn on and heard the water running. She kept hearing someone walk back and forth to the bathroom all night long. She barely got any sleep that night.

The next morning, she talked to her friends and realized they all had the same experience. They heard the same noises, yet none of them had gotten up to use the bathroom. Just as they came to this realization, the electricity to the entire place cut off.

The girls quickly packed up and left as fast as they could. To this day, Courtney still cannot fully explain the events of that weekend.

