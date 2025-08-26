She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Kept Saying He Gave The Best Foot Massages, And Then He Creepily Stared At Her Feet

fotofabrika - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

After one particularly terrible date, TikToker Victoria (@momjeandreeeeam) is rethinking whether the dating pool is worth swimming in at all.

This bad date made her question everything, and she came to the conclusion that she should maybe just stop dating and focus on herself for a while.

So, her date constantly made comments about how he gave the best foot massages. Not just once, not just twice, but over and over again. At the time, she tried to let it slide, but he just kept going. He even asked when she last had a foot massage.

At one point during the date, he was staring at her feet in a really creepy manner. She was wearing high heels, and somehow, it felt violating.

And if his fixation on feet wasn’t enough, he then talked about how he regularly downed an entire bottle of whiskey every week.

It was not exactly the type of thing you’d want to hear on a first date, but at least he was putting all his red flags out in the open.

When the end of the date rolled around, he didn’t even pay for her drink. He still had the audacity to ask if she wanted to hang out again later.

Of course, she did not plan on seeing him again. Not only was he weird, but he was also not a gentleman.

She and her friends treated each other better than this. For example, the night before, they all went out for karaoke and took turns paying for drinks.

They were very generous with each other, so she didn’t want to accept anything less from a potential romantic partner.

Victoria believes that there needs to be more decorum in modern dating. She does not need to know someone’s turn-ons during the first time she’s meeting them.

“Sometimes, I really want to teach a crash course to men on things to bring up and not to bring up in the early stages of dating because I feel like so many of you mess it up so soon, and we want to give you chances, but you’re just weird right off the bat, and you could use some pointers, honestly,” concluded Victoria.

