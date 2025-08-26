She Phoned Up A Psychic Trying To Prove Him Wrong, But She Ended Up Getting Humbled

When TikToker Gina (@shine__rising) was 22 years old, she called a psychic to prove that they didn’t actually have any real abilities but ended up getting very humbled.

In 2013, Gina was listening to the radio while getting ready for work. At the time, she was a nanny. There were mostly a bunch of talk shows in the morning rather than music. Her specific county had a radio show where people could call in and talk to a psychic every Tuesday.

She had been listening to this show for months. Every time someone went through their psychic reading, she did not believe it was real.

She thought the show was just making everything up for entertainment. So, one day, she decided to call and prove this psychic wrong.

The psychic started asking her some simple questions and said he saw three people. Her ears perked up instantly because her mom, dad, and brother had died, but she was still not impressed because this was information that could be found easily on the internet.

Then, the psychic saw a brown dog. At first, she thought he was wrong because she had never had a brown dog.

It took her hours to remember what he was talking about because she had repressed the memory so deeply into her brain.

The psychic also relayed messages from her loved ones. The part that really blew her mind was the message from her mom.

Her mom was super sick before she died. She was in a coma, and while she was in the coma, she did not get her hair brushed. She had huge knots and gnats in her hair.

After she got home, they tried to get them out, but it was impossible, so they had to cut all her hair off. Her mom was devastated because she had such long, beautiful hair.

The psychic told Gina that her mom got back her long, beautiful hair. There was no picture of her mother anywhere online.

Gina was so shocked that she hung up the phone without finishing the conversation. To this day, she still can’t explain that experience or how the man could’ve known that information.

