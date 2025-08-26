A Strange Man Was Standing In Her Hotel Room When She Checked In, And He Asked If She Was Spending The Night With Him

Rithor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Traveling for work comes with its own set of inconveniences, such as delayed flights, overpriced snacks, and uncomfortable beds, but TikToker Kelsey Schippers (@kelc_schippers) experienced something far more unsettling during a routine hotel stay.

One night, she was staying at a hotel for work. After a long day, she checked in, walked up to her room, and unlocked the door with the key card.

To her shock, she was not entering an empty space. She found a man already inside the room.

The man looked at her and calmly asked if she was staying there for the night, too. Kelsey immediately ran out and shut the door behind her.

She went back downstairs to the lady at the front desk and informed her that there was a man in her room.

The lady asked if she knew the man, and Kelsey said no. Of course, she was given a new room. Fortunately, there was no strange man in the room this time.

She made sure to check every closet, bathroom corner, and potential hiding spot in the room before double-locking the door so no one could get in.

The unexpected encounter left her shaken up, and she didn’t feel safe for the rest of her stay. Many TikTok users have had this exact experience happen to them before.

It’s shocking to hear just how common this situation is.

“I stayed at a hotel, and they gave another guest our hotel key and room. Got walked in on by a lady. Receptionist said it was our fault for going to the room written on the key instead of the room she verbally told us to go in,” commented one user.

“Someone walked into my room once while I was working. I was on a Zoom meeting, and when the door opened, I just turned and said, ‘I’m on a call,’ in a kind of annoyed voice. They said sorry and left, and like 45 seconds later, I realized what happened and finally had my WTF moment,” wrote another.

“I was in France, and at midnight, they gave some man a key to my room, telling him it was his. Then, they acted like it was my fault and didn’t even apologize!” exclaimed a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan