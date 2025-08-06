She Won’t Come Home From College Because Her Stepbrother Makes Her Uneasy

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home. It’s the bare minimum to expect from the people who are supposed to protect you.

But when she spoke up about her stepbrother’s disturbing behavior, her family didn’t just ignore her discomfort; they somehow made it her fault.

Now she’s the one being accused of tearing the family apart, all because she’s refusing to pretend everything is normal around someone who’s made her feel anything but.

This 20-year-old girl’s mom got remarried four years ago. Her mom’s new husband has a 22-year-old son named Matt.

She and her mom moved in with the guys, and initially, everything went well. While she wasn’t best friends with Matt, they were on good terms.

However, as time wore on, Matt began making comments to her that made her feel extremely uneasy.

“He would comment on how I looked when I was wearing shorts or pajamas. Made weird jokes about how hot stepsiblings are always trending on certain websites,” she explained.

“One time, he walked into my room without knocking while I was changing and just stood there like it was a joke.”

“He never touched me, but the way he looked at me and the things he said made me feel gross. Too much staring, too many off comments, too many ‘accidental’ moments.”

She finally said something to her mom over a year ago, and instead of backing her up, her mom dismissed Matt’s behavior as him just ‘being awkward.’

But then, her mom told her to make sure to put on more clothing, as if it was her fault that Matt was acting in an inappropriate way.

She was furious with her mom, but she didn’t argue back with her as she wanted to keep the peace.

Anyway, she has since moved out of the house to go to college, and she would only come back for breaks. Not too long ago, though, she mentioned to her mom that she’s no longer coming home if Matt is there too.

Matt makes her feel so unsafe that she doesn’t think she can sleep in the same home as him anymore.

“She got upset and said I was tearing the family apart. Told me he’s just immature and I’m making a big deal out of nothing,” she continued.

“My stepdad is backing her up and says I’m being disrespectful. But I’m honestly tired of pretending he’s just socially weird when I’ve been anxious in my own home for years.”

“I don’t think I’m overreacting, but now I’m being treated like the problem.”

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





