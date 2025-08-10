She Was Excluded From Husband’s Family Vacation Because He Didn’t Want To Pay For Her

Marriage is supposed to mean you’re a team: that no matter what life throws at you, you have each other’s backs.

So when your spouse suddenly draws a line and treats you like you’re on the outside looking in, it cuts deep. She’s spent years building a life with her husband and supporting him in every way she can.

But now, after a fight about money, he’s made it painfully clear that he no longer sees her as part of his family; even planning a trip with his relatives and leaving her out entirely.

Four years ago, this 28-year-old woman married her 30-year-old husband. They ended up moving overseas for her husband’s career, and she’s unable to work right now since she does not have a permit to do so.

She has been picking up smaller side jobs on occasion, and she does all of their housework to keep herself busy.

“I’ve also been actively applying for jobs in another country where I could work legally, and he’s open to relocating if something comes up. But so far, no luck,” she explained.

“He’s supported me financially for years, but we recently had a big fight about money. He told me I shouldn’t expect the same treatment as his family anymore because he worked hard for his money.”

“Then he planned a trip with his family and excluded me, saying he wouldn’t pay for me this time. But he still asked me to help with the itinerary and booking. I refused and told him that’s not my problem since I’m not going.”

She has been pretty cold to her husband since their fight, because he hurt her feelings, excluding her from the family vacation.

She doesn’t understand how her own husband doesn’t view her as family, and she’s upset that he doesn’t think she contributes enough in the ways that she can.

What advice do you have for her?

