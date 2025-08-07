Her Mother-In-Law Is Demanding That She Pick Her Up On The Way To The Hospital To Give Birth

Birth is supposed to be about the baby, the parents, and the moment, not managing logistics for extended family.

But this mom-to-be is dealing with a mother-in-law who’s making it all about herself. From insisting on a ride to the hospital while the mom is in labor, to demanding she be the first to visit, this grandma seems to think she has VIP access to the delivery room, whether she’s invited or not.

Now, the mom is thinking about keeping the whole birth under wraps until she’s safely back home, just to get a little peace. Is she wrong for drawing firm boundaries, or is her mother-in-law seriously out of line?

This woman is currently pregnant, and you know what wasn’t in her birth plan? Having to accommodate her mother-in-law.

Her mother-in-law does not own a car, so she’s demanding that she stop by and pick her up on the way to the hospital to give birth!

Throughout the last week, her mother-in-law has been calling to see if she’s ready to have her baby yet, and every time she tells her she isn’t in the hospital, her mother-in-law reminds her of the ride.

“The first time she mentioned me ‘having’ to pick her up while I’m in labor, I told her, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t think my main concern is picking you up while I’m in labor. I’m more worried about getting to the hospital,’ she had argued with me, saying, ‘Well, that’s not fair because I don’t have a car,'” she explained.

“When I told my husband about this interaction, he said that I was being rude. She asked to be in the delivery room, and I said no, because I just want my husband there.”

“She said it’s ‘not fair’ because she doesn’t get to see her other grandchildren often. I’m sorry, but is that my issue? Anyway, I don’t want anyone visiting right away. I would like to be alone for the first 4-5 hours after literally pushing a baby out.”

She did relay her feelings to her mother-in-law, who said she would be the first visitor, regardless of her wishes.

She keeps telling her mother-in-law no, and she continues to make passive-aggressive comments. She understands that her mother-in-law is thrilled about the baby, but this is her first time giving birth, and she wants things to go her way.

It has crossed her mind to not tell a soul when she gives birth, and then she can wait until she gets home from the hospital to announce his arrival.

That way, she can effectively avoid her pushy mother-in-law. Anyway, she’s wondering if she’s a jerk for wanting to put her foot down with her mother-in-law.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

