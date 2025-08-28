She’s A CEO And Mom Who Admits She Doesn’t Do It All: She Outsources Some Roles

Some people seem like they practice superhuman levels of multitasking to keep life running smoothly, but the truth is, they have a whole crew helping out behind the scenes.

Courtney Hirsch (@courthirsch) is married and a mom of three. She is also a CEO with a very demanding career, so it can be hard to juggle all these aspects of her life.

She admits that she can’t do it all, so she has to outsource some roles. For the past couple of years, she has had a nanny who works four days a week.

She does the after-school routine, takes care of the whole family’s laundry, goes grocery shopping, tidies up the house, and prepares the kids’ meals.

Courtney’s mom watches the kids one day a week during the school year. She also cooks and cleans for the night.

In addition, there is a housekeeper who comes in once a week to deep clean the house. They change the bedding and iron the clothes.

Usually, they do one project per week, whether it’s cleaning out the refrigerator or framing some pictures that Courtney hasn’t had the time to do. Every time one of her kids is sick or has a day off from school, her nanny or her mom will step in to help.

On Friday nights, they always go out to dinner as a family. On Mondays, her nanny stays late, so she and her husband can go out and spend time together. With her strong support system, she is able to be a CEO and a mom.

Courtney made this video to clarify that she might run a company, but she doesn’t do much around the house. She doesn’t want other women and moms to feel bad about not being able to do it all because she’s not doing it, either.

In the comments section, many women praised Courtney for being upfront about her life. They found her honesty refreshing.

“This is the opposite of entitled and pretentious! This feels more like you honoring and acknowledging the support you have that allows you to be a CEO! I think this is amazing!” exclaimed one user.

“Acknowledging and appreciating your village out loud is what all women need to hear. Shoutout to transparency, we need more of it,” stated another.

“I’ve been a SAHM for 11 years, and I’ve already told my husband that when I finish my master’s and go back to work, I’m hiring out housekeeping! It’s not fair for women to have to do it all,” declared a third.

