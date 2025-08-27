She Was Back-To-School Shopping With Her Kids When A Store Employee Made A Rude Gesture Over Her Kids Laughing

rohappy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

A few weeks ago, TikToker Railey (@railey_bobailey) decided to go back-to-school shopping with her young kids. They got everything they needed from an office supply store.

Then, they decided to walk into a clothing store. In the women’s clearance section, she tried to keep her kids entertained with toy trucks and books. Her six-year-old son was playing with her two-year-old twins, helping Railey entertain them.

He was trying to make them laugh, and her two-year-old daughter made a high-pitched squeaking noise in response to his antics. They were not being super loud or disruptive.

They had only been in the store for about 10 minutes when a lady in her mid-50s walked past, made eye contact with Railey, and stuck her fingers in her ears. Railey was too stunned to react. Her oldest son noticed and asked her what was wrong.

She told him that people were just rude sometimes. But as she was saying that, she accidentally made eye contact with an employee at the store.

The employee was in her late teens or early 20s. Railey felt bad and let the employee know that she was talking about another lady, not her.

The employee told her that she saw what happened, and the lady had a history of behaving that way. She worked at the store and didn’t like kids at all.

She also said that if Railey were to rat out her coworker when she checked out, she wouldn’t be mad about it because the lady had treated her little sister the same way.

One time, her mom and little sister came into the store, and her coworker was mean to her little sister, not knowing they were her family. She always made it well-known that she didn’t like kids.

Railey thanked the young employee for validating her experience, and they went their separate ways. She walked up to the checkout line with some workout clothes in her cart. The girl at the register was really busy, so Railey decided against asking to speak to the manager.

Now, she’s on TikTok venting about people who make hating kids their entire personality. It’s one thing to choose not to have children, but it’s quite another to actively express your hatred in public.

Kids need to be out in public with their parents so they can learn how to behave in society. If parents just kept them at home all the time, that would negatively affect their development.

Of course, children should not be allowed to run rampant and act chaotically. There is a time and place for children, but to ban them from all public spaces would be ridiculous.

