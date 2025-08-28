She Caught Her Coworker Having An Affair With The Doctor

Minerva Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Hospital drama on TV is actually quite similar to what goes on in hospitals in real life, according to TikToker Sydney (@bryansm91). She once worked with a nurse who was married and had a two-year-old daughter at the time.

This nurse was having some issues with her marriage, and a lot of the other nurses suspected that she was having an affair with the doctor just because of the way they interacted at work.

However, she always denied it and firmly stated that she would never cheat on her husband, especially not with that doctor.

Still, the other nurses could tell something was going on. For instance, she often leaned over the doctor’s desk to ask him questions.

One day, she handed off a report to Sydney, along with a little phone they all used to communicate with each other. You could ask the doctor a question that way or send a message to the lab.

Nurses are supposed to log out of their accounts when they hand the phone off to another nurse, but Sydney’s coworker didn’t log out.

At first, Sydney didn’t realize she hadn’t logged out, so when she got on the phone to ask someone a question, she saw the last message she sent to the doctor. Oops!

The doctor told her coworker to meet him in the stairwell down by the lab. This particular stairwell could only be used by employees at the hospital, so it was a very low-traffic area.

Sydney kept reading the messages and learned about illicit meetings in parking lots and hospital closets. It was all incredibly scandalous.

Minerva Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Sydney never spilled the beans about their affair because it was none of her business. But they ended up getting caught anyway due to their own sloppiness.

Apparently, affairs among nurses and doctors in hospitals happen pretty frequently since many TikTok users have stories to share.

“I was a 3 to 11 nurse manager of an ER, and one of my jobs was to go through the ambulance bay and pull out any of the nurses who were fraternizing in the back of ambulances with paramedics. I didn’t believe it was true until I saw it with my own eyes,” commented one user.

“My mom was a nurse at a Catholic hospital for 35 years. So many stories, but one time, one of the nuns caught a doctor (surgeon) and nurse in a supply closet. It is so common, though, unfortunately,” wrote another.

“A single nurse lived across the street from me. One of our married anesthesiologists was there all the time. It eventually came out, and he made this elaborate FB post denying everything and bad-mouthing his wife,” shared a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan