A Guy Lied To Her About Having A Dead Wife Just So He Could Ask Her Out On A Date

djile - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

As we know from the dating apps, plenty of men lie about their age, height, job, and relationship status. It’s never acceptable to lie to people, but TikToker Glenda (@thatgirlglenda) ran into a guy who just took it way too far. His big lie involved pretending his wife was dead so he could ask Glenda out.

She works at a facility that many families and kids go to. Lately, this one guy named Joe had been coming in pretty often because he had a lot of kids.

Glenda recognized him from high school, so they started chatting and catching up.

He told her a sad story about how his wife had passed away after 14 years of marriage, and it was just him and the kids now.

He had been a widower for two years. Glenda expressed sympathy for his situation and explained that she was a single mom of four kids, so she understood what he was going through.

He also said that he was finally ready to put himself out there and search for a companion. Then, he asked Glenda if she would like to go out sometime.

She agreed because she thought he meant that he wanted to catch up as friends over lunch or coffee.

So, he gave her his phone number, and they made plans to meet up in two weeks. Days later, his supposedly dead wife called to follow up on her children’s stuff and informed her that the family would be coming in the next day.

Afterward, Glenda was shocked and tried to recall the conversation she had had with Joe. She kept thinking that she had somehow possibly misunderstood the story he told her.

But he had clearly stated that his wife had passed away and he was a widower.

So, he was just pretending that he was not married to ask another person out. He didn’t seem to have thought this whole plan through because, as the other parent, his wife would definitely have to call the facility sooner or later.

Glenda was disgusted, and the entire encounter left her more convinced than ever that the single life was the way to go.

