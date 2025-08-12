Her Influencer Neighbors Put Her In The Hospital After She Had A Stroke Over The Lies They Told About Her On The Internet

Losing a spouse is already life-altering, but having that grief compounded by targeted online harassment is devastating.

In her case, it’s not just snide gossip; it’s an influencer couple fabricating abuse claims, naming her in videos, and inciting strangers to call CPS.

That escalation turned a private loss into public humiliation and has left her, and even her neighbors, feeling unsafe in their own community.

Now she’s faced with not just grief and single parenthood, but the added burden of trying to reclaim her peace from people who treat her pain as content.

This woman lives in an apartment complex, and overall, her neighbors are fine, except for an influencer couple who love making YouTube and TikTok videos about everyone who lives in the complex.

The problem is that all this couple does is tell lies about the rest of the neighbors, and nothing that they say online is true.

Back in February, her husband passed away from a heart attack, and in the blink of an eye, she became a struggling single mom.

She’s had a hard time coming to terms with reality, and she’s grateful that so many of her neighbors were kind to her as she learned to cope.

But then, the influencer couple turned the spotlight on her and began creating videos all about her life.

This couple made false allegations against her, such as that she was abusing her children and failing to clean her apartment.

“They said my name in the videos and encouraged [their viewers to call] CPS. Which did get called, and after one home visit, the case was closed immediately,” she explained.

“The stress of the constant harassment and messages from these people pushed my blood pressure into me having a small stroke and ending up in the ICU.”

“This couple thought it was so funny and are continuing to make these videos. I don’t go outside anymore, my kids don’t either. None of the other neighbors wants to be caught outside in case it starts on them. Management can’t do anything about it, I’ve begged for a year. I just wish they would move.”

What advice do you have for her, and do you think there’s any way she can get this couple to leave her alone for good?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

