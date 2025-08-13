She Says A Hospital Sent Her Son Home To Die, And Then He Went Into Septic Shock

There’s nothing scarier than having to bring your child to the hospital, and as a parent, you hope the staff will be thorough, detail-oriented, and dedicated to finding the right diagnosis.

Tragically, one woman claims that’s not the level of care her 11-year-old son, Nicholas, received at the tail end of 2023. And now, he’s battling lasting health issues.

It was December 23, 2023, when she brought her son to the emergency room of Methodist Southlake Medical Center in Texas.

He presented with a fever, vomiting, and dizziness, as well as a rapid heart rate of 130, low blood pressure, dehydration, abnormal kidney and liver labs, and an abnormal EKG.

In response, the hospital staff reportedly administered one small fluid bolus and halted IV hydration early. Blood cultures allegedly weren’t drawn from her son, either, and he wasn’t provided with antibiotics.

Moreover, she alleges that, in spite of a doctor’s orders, Nicholas’ nurse failed to document that he was unable to go to the bathroom.

“And records later showed the doctor and nurse lied to us by saying everything was normal. They sent him home to die,” she said.

Nicholas was discharged from the hospital in less than two hours, and on Christmas morning, he was so ill that he could hardly move.

So, she rushed her son to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where he was admitted to the PICU and diagnosed with septic shock from Group A strep.

Following the diagnosis, Nicholas was forced to spend more than a month in the hospital and undergo various surgeries.

He required vasopressors to raise his blood pressure, blood clot treatment, a PICC line, organ dysfunction treatment, and multiple surgeries for his infected joints.

Now, Nicholas is 12 years old and dealing with the lasting impacts of the allegedly subpar medical treatment, including lasting joint damage, heart issues, and kidney issues.

“Federal investigators later cited Methodist Southlake for EMTALA (Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act) violations–failing to provide a proper medical screening, failing to stabilize him, and falsifying records,” she stated.

She reportedly has a pending lawsuit against the Texas hospital, too, and as she pushes for justice, she hopes her story serves as a lesson to other parents who might find themselves in the same terrifying situation.

“Parents, if your child has a fever, high heart rate, low blood pressure, and abnormal labs, demand a sepsis workup before discharge. Don’t assume the doctor will tell you the truth,” she noted.

“We are continuing to fight for change and accountability.”

Have you ever filed a complaint against a hospital? Do you have any advice for her and her family?

