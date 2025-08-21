She Did The Man In The Fields Ritual And Now A Scarecrow Is Following Her

Never mess with the supernatural because you might accidentally invite something evil into your home. TikToker Megan (@thequeercrypt) is sharing the story of a woman named Cora, who decided to do the man in the fields ritual.

The man in the fields ritual involves summoning an entity to stand in your backyard while you complete some tasks inside your house. Basically, the tasks require you to close everything in your house and to have a safe room with a crucifix in it.

If you complete the tasks within a certain amount of time, you are granted either physical safety for a whole year, physical/financial safety for a whole year, or physical/financial safety plus no negative consequences to your actions for a whole year.

Cora wanted to do the ritual for fun. She opted for the three-hour version, which was the easiest one. If she completed it, she would be granted physical safety for an entire year. During that year, she wouldn’t even get a paper cut.

At 9 o’clock, she went out to her backyard and repeated the phrase, “But who will scare the crows away?” seven times. As soon as she said it the seventh time, she heard someone say, “That’s not your biggest problem.”

She went back inside and closed everything she needed to; every single piece of Tupperware, jars, books, and even the apps on her phone. She was done within an hour and a half, so she went around the house again to double-check everything.

Throughout the three-hour period, she kept seeing something out of the corner of her eye. When there were 10 minutes left to midnight, she went into her safe room, lay down on the bed, and closed her eyes and mouth. According to the rules, you can’t open your eyes until morning.

At one point in the middle of the night, she woke up and heard footsteps walking back and forth outside of her bedroom door. She had to lie there with her eyes closed, sweating and terrified. Eventually, she fell back asleep.

The next morning, she woke up and thought she had earned physical safety for a year. But within a few days, things started getting weird. She would come home from work and see everything in her house open, whether it was doors or drawers.

One day, she came home and saw her locket on the floor of her bedroom. She got the sense that she was being watched.

That night, she was reading a book when she heard footsteps outside her door again. Eventually, the sound dissipated.

The next morning, she headed out to work and saw a reflection of a scarecrow behind her. When she whipped around, nothing was there.

The following day, she saw a reflection of a crow in her TV after she switched it off. Again, she turned around, and nothing was there. Every night since then, the scarecrow reflection has been inching closer and closer.

