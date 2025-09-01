He Put His Roommate’s Dirty Dishes In A Box After They Piled Up In The Sink

Tony Marturano - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

On paper, sharing an apartment should be simple: split the bills and the chores, and act like functioning adults. But throw in a roommate who treats the kitchen like his personal mess hall and expects everyone else to clean up after him, and things spiral really fast.

This guy finally couldn’t deal with his disgusting roommate anymore, and now the apartment war has officially begun.

This 24-year-old man currently lives with two roommates, and one of them is a mess. This particular roommate, J, refuses to wash his dishes, even though he makes quite a disaster in the kitchen.

“He’ll cook a full meal, use every pan in the kitchen, and just leave it all piled in the sink until someone else caves,” he explained.

“I’ve asked him nicely dozens of times, and he always says, ‘Yeah, I’ll get to it later,’ but later never comes. Two weeks ago, I decided I was done.”

“I bought a big plastic tub, and every time J left dirty dishes in the sink, I just moved them into the tub and set it on his side of the room.”

He did not confront J or yell at him, and then yesterday, J freaked out on him. J accused him of being petty and ruining his belongings.

He pointed out to J that it was not appropriate for him to leave his literally rotting food in their shared sink for the other people in their house to clean up.

J snapped that if it irritated him so much, he should have washed the dishes himself, as they all use the kitchen.

“Now the other roommate thinks I went too far and made the apartment ‘hostile.’ But I honestly feel like I found a fair solution—his mess, his problem,” he continued.

“So, [am I the jerk] for boxing up my roommate’s dishes instead of washing them?”

Who wants to parent a grown adult who refuses to respect shared space? If doing your own dishes is too much to ask, then yeah, I think J deserves to have his crusty plates in a box.

Hostility is leaving your rotting leftovers in a shared sink and expecting everyone else to live around it. And now that the natural consequence of being inconsiderate showed up, suddenly it’s a problem? I think this guy is the only one in that apartment acting like an adult.

