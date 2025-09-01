His Ex Is Pregnant And Trying To Use That To Get Back Into A Relationship With Him

Sometimes, the toughest breakups aren’t those caused by lies, cheating, or any other major form of betrayal. Quieter splits, borne out of changing goals or shifting feelings, can also be just as devastating.

That’s why so many couples who go through less “dramatic” breakups can have trouble fully cutting contact. And for this 25-year-old man, his rekindling with his ex-girlfriend ultimately created a huge problem–because now, she’s pregnant.

For some background, they had been together for two years, but over the past few months, he had started to believe their relationship had “run its course.” So, he left his ex-girlfriend.

“There’s no major dramatic reason. There’s no one else involved. It’s a simple case of changed feelings over time due to a number of minor reasons and thoughts,” he explained.

“It happens to many couples, and I don’t feel like I’m a [jerk] for that specifically.”

At first, his ex had a tough time accepting their split, too, and he respected that. Then, she was eventually able to get through it and seemed to be doing better. His ex even began contacting him again, and he didn’t mind at the time, as he was willing to remain friends.

“In hindsight, this was a terrible decision because our breakup was still pretty fresh,” he noted.

Nonetheless, they began hanging out as friends again before things took a sudden turn. In what he called a “moment of weakness,” he and his ex decided to sleep together one final time.

Before it happened, he supposedly made it clear that there would be no strings attached, and his ex was fine with that. He also didn’t think they needed to use protection since she’d always been on preventive medication throughout their two-year relationship.

Well, boy was he wrong. Following their one-night stand, he learned that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. On top of that, she’s no longer interested in being just friends anymore and wants to get back together!

He was completely caught off guard and questioned her about her medication. It turns out that his ex had stopped taking it after he broke up with her to give her body a break.

As for her unborn baby, his ex actually wants to keep the child and raise it together as a family. But while he’s willing to be present for his kid, he’s not interested in taking his ex back.

“I’ve told her that I’ll be there, and I’ll step up and be a dad, but I don’t want to get back into a relationship with her, and she’s so upset by this,” he revealed.

So, his ex won’t stop crying and messaging him incessantly about giving their relationship another go. Meanwhile, he’s certain that he doesn’t want them to become a couple again.

Ever since he told his parents about the pregnancy, though, they’ve actually taken his ex’s side. They believe the best thing for him to do is get back together with her, and to him, the advice seems totally outdated.

“They’re making me feel like I’m living in the past and not 2025, back in a time where if you were a man who got someone pregnant, you married them, regardless of if you loved them or not,” he vented.

Now, he can’t help but wonder if refusing to get back with his ex-girlfriend simply because she’s pregnant is understandable or actually makes him a jerk.

Do you think it’ll be worse for his ex and their baby if he gets back with her solely out of obligation? Won’t he just feel resentful? What should he do?

