Her Mother-In-Law Expected VIP Treatment At Her Restaurant And Got Upset When She Treated Her Like Everyone Else

How would you feel if you went out to a restaurant and had to wait in line to get seated, only for someone who knew the owner to show up and receive special treatment? Do you think it’s okay for businesses to favor certain people, or is it unfair to the rest of their customers?

This 38-year-old woman currently owns a restaurant and completely believes the latter. So, after her mother-in-law recently walked into her restaurant with some friends, and expected to be treated better than everyone else, she wasn’t having it.

“I take pride in treating all customers equally. No favoritism, no exceptions,” she stated.

Her mother-in-law, on the other hand, obviously had something else in mind. The other day, her mother-in-law brought some friends to dine at her restaurant and wanted all the stops pulled out for them.

First, they wished to skip the line. Then, her mother-in-law started asking for items that weren’t on the menu and even tried hinting that the whole meal should be free since they were “family.”

And even though she wanted to be nice to her mother-in-law in this situation, she also felt like she needed to be direct.

“I kindly but firmly explained that while I care about her, in my restaurant, she’s a customer, like everyone else. Our policy is clear: no cutting the line,” she detailed.

Well, rather than understanding that, her mother-in-law got upset and actually made a passive-aggressive comment about how family members were supposed to come first.

On top of that, her mother-in-law got her husband involved and started badmouthing her, accusing her of embarrassing her mother-in-law in front of her friends.

Thankfully, he’s not taking sides and is trying to “stay neutral.” And honestly, she doesn’t regret standing up to her mother-in-law like that in her own restaurant.

“To me, fairness is non-negotiable, especially in business. If I start giving exceptions, I lose credibility,” she reasoned.

Still, in the wake of all the tension, she can’t help but wonder if refusing to make a special treatment allowance for her mother-in-law was somehow a jerky move.

Was it disrespectful of her mother-in-law to act like that in her restaurant? Or should she have just given in? How would you have handled this?

