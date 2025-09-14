He Seemed Like The Perfect Boyfriend, Until She Found All The Hidden Dating Apps On His Phone

marvent - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Have you ever landed what seems to be the perfect guy, only for him to turn out to be the exact opposite? TikToker Shannon Darden (@shannonkayyyy) thought she had struck gold in the boyfriend department.

He had every quality she was looking for: emotionally intelligent, a good listener, understanding, funny, attentive, and religious.

For a while, their relationship was like a dream come true. But one day, he got a little drunk, and when he arrived home, he decided to take two gummies.

She came home from work to a display of rose petals, a candle, wine glasses, and some takeout.

The gesture was super sweet, but her intuition was telling her that he might’ve been trying to make up for something that he did. But he was such a great guy that she just chalked up the feeling to trauma and overthinking.

Then, he kept going on about how he needed to tell her something, but he wouldn’t finish the thought. Eventually, she tucked him into bed.

While he slept on the couch, she went into her room, grabbed his phone, and looked through it for four hours. His deleted messages and search history were all cleared out.

He also had an app for hidden apps, but she didn’t find anything there either. She realized that he definitely had a big secret to hide since he went to such great lengths to cover his tracks. Finally, after some extensive searching, she discovered a text from a dating app that he had missed.

The text was from a couple of days ago. As she continued digging, she found more dating websites and apps on his phone, as well as a subscription to an adult site.

The apps included Bumble, Tinder Premium, Grindr, a transgender dating site, a Latino dating site, and dating for cougars.

Shannon went onto his navigation app and saw that he frequently went to a toy shop for adults. That wasn’t something they did in their relationship, so obviously, he was doing it with someone else.

The betrayal hit hard. Not only did she regret introducing her three-year-old son to him, but she also felt like she needed to schedule a visit to the doctor’s for her own health and safety, given the extent of his activities. Shannon’s story is a reminder that when things seem too good to be true, it’s worth trusting your gut.