She Helped A Kidnapped Girl Escape From A Trailer Park When She Was In High School

alexvh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Krista (@mitaya.wav) was in high school, she helped a girl escape being kidnapped. At the time, Krista was in her senior year and lived in a trailer park in Jasper, Georgia. One night, she was finishing up her shift at a restaurant and drove home at around 9:00 or 10:00 p.m.

Once she pulled into the driveway, she saw a guy from her neighborhood talking to her brother at the front door. She had met him twice before.

She knew about his kids and that he was divorced and had partial custody of them. He also helped her mom install a fence at one point.

Her brother was about 14 or 15 years old at this time, and their mom was out of town. The guy had a girl with him, who was just standing off to the side in their yard.

Krista walked up to the porch and asked what was going on. The guy was carrying two trash bags full of clothes. He claimed he had talked to their mom about coming over and doing some laundry.

Krista questioned why he came to do laundry at 10:00 p.m. instead of in the morning. The guy and the girl both seemed kind of twitchy, so she wondered if they were high.

When they entered Krista’s home, she noticed that they started eating whatever was on the counter. The girl went outside to smoke a cigarette. Krista went out with her, and they chatted for a bit before she asked Krista to drive her to the gas station for some more cigarettes.

Krista went inside to tell her brother that she was going to the gas station. She had also texted her mom about the neighbor doing laundry at their house, but her mom said that he had never mentioned anything about laundry to her.

Once Krista pulled out of the neighborhood, the girl started telling her that she needed help. The guy had taken her phone, so she couldn’t call the police. She explained that she had been at a bar, and they started talking.

At one point, he roofied her drink, and ever since then, he has been holding her hostage in his home for a week. She had barely eaten the whole time and wasn’t allowed to leave. She didn’t know where she was at all.

When they got to the gas station, they called the police on Krista’s phone. Then, Krista called her brother to explain the situation. The girl was crying hysterically.

After she calmed down, they went back to Krista’s place and acted like everything was normal. Soon, the police pulled into the driveway and arrested the guy. He started screaming and cursing at them.

Krista called her mom to let her know what had happened, and she ended up coming home from her trip. Their neighbor was gone for many months.

One day, she heard firetrucks in the neighborhood and saw that his trailer was ablaze. It burned down, and she never saw him again.