She Stayed In A Haunted House Where She Heard Footsteps In The Early Hours, But Nobody Was There

For three months, TikToker Payton (@paytonjeanjones), her husband, and their one-year-old child stayed at a haunted Airbnb. They went to Washington state for one of her jobs, and this Airbnb seemed super nice. It was sold two years ago and had been completely renovated before the Airbnb host bought it.

The house had a basement, a main floor, and a loft area. About a week into their stay, Payton went up to the loft and was overcome by a horrible feeling telling her not to walk into the doorway.

She stood there for a second before walking in and looking around. She kept getting that feeling in different parts of the house, but didn’t tell her husband because she didn’t want him to think she was crazy.

Meanwhile, her husband was experiencing the same feeling, but mostly in the basement of the house. The basement contained the living room and a primary bedroom with a king-sized bed. They slept in this bedroom with their son because they didn’t feel comfortable leaving him on a different floor of the house.

Every time her husband rounded the corner to enter the bedroom, he felt that something was in the room, especially when their son was sleeping in there. But of course, nothing was there.

When they had been there for six weeks, Payton’s parents came to visit. They moved their stuff up to the main floor bedroom, so Payton’s parents could sleep in the basement.

After they left, Payton and her husband still hadn’t moved their son back down to the basement. He had fallen asleep early, so they decided to leave him upstairs while they went downstairs to sleep.

That night, Payton woke with a start because she heard footsteps above her. She woke up her husband, and they both listened for the sound of footsteps. She thought the Airbnb had been double-booked, and somebody broke in.

They bolted out of bed when they heard the footsteps nearing their son’s room. Payton peeked out the window to see if there was a car in the driveway, but it was empty.

They ran into the room and found their son fast asleep. They searched the entire house but could not find any trace of a person.

This happened at 3:30 a.m., which was when all the strange activity happened. After they moved back down to the basement, their son kept waking up at exactly 3:30 a.m. every night.

A couple of weeks later, she went upstairs to use the bathroom at 6 a.m. She then went to lie down in the upstairs bedroom and heard footsteps going up from the basement to the kitchen.

She assumed it was her husband going to the bathroom. So, she texted him, but he never came to the room. An hour later, she went down to the basement and asked if he had gone to the kitchen.

His phone was charging, so he hadn’t seen her text. He told her that he heard someone walking up the stairs, but assumed it was her because she wasn’t in bed. And that was just a few of their ghostly encounters during their three-month stay.