His Girlfriend Acts Like She’s Dating Her Brother, So He’s Ready To Dump Her

Sometimes your gut clocks something long before your brain can catch up, and I’m sure you’ve felt that quiet, slow-burning sense that something is wrong, even if you can’t quite put your finger on why. That’s where he is in his life, and he’s just finally tired of pretending that everything is normal in his girlfriend’s family.

For the last two years, this 29-year-old man has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, who is the same age as him. Throughout the time that they’ve been together, he has always been irritated with his girlfriend’s brother, and it’s because they act like they’re dating.

“They sleep in the same bed, even though there’s another bed or a couch available. Sleeping in the same bed would’ve been fine if they weren’t CUDDLING,” he explained.

“They also change clothes in front of each other, without hesitation. That makes me feel very icky and weird about this whole situation. When they are out for dinner or something, they hold hands while walking to the place.”

He’s addressed his discomfort with this dynamic many times, but his girlfriend insists she is close to her brother and there’s nothing strange going on between them.

What he also finds upsetting is that his girlfriend tries to make him dress exactly like her brother, and she enjoys comparing the two of them.

Not too long ago, he couldn’t make it to her cousin’s wedding due to his job, so his girlfriend went with her brother and shared a bed with him that night.

“I told her that I’m not comfortable with this and to tell him that you need some privacy. She said that they have always shared a bed, and I can’t just say it,” he added.

“I feel like 2 grown adults, especially siblings, can understand if there’s another bed available, they can take that one. They came back from the wedding and slept in the same bed again, even though there’s another room available at her place.”

“I called her and she didn’t pick up for more than an hour, and when she called me back, they were already in bed, showered.”

So, he’s thinking it might be time to dump his girlfriend since he can’t handle the relationship she has with her brother.

Even if there’s nothing romantic going on, he shouldn’t have to beg his girlfriend to stop sharing a bed with another man, even if it’s her brother.

She’s making him feel like the crazy one for saying he’s uncomfortable, but if something makes your partner uneasy, you should be willing to come up with solutions to help them feel better.

That’s what bothers me the most; you don’t ignore your partner’s discomfort, you do something to put them at ease. I think this relationship has run its course.

What advice do you have for him?

