His Wife Has Been Reconnecting With Her Ex, But It Makes Him Uneasy

It’s not that anything bad is happening; it’s that he feels like he’s suddenly sharing emotional space with someone who used to be part of his wife’s past.

And now that person is back, more present than ever, and part of her daily life. That would mess with anyone’s head, no matter how secure the relationship is.

This 28-year-old man has a wife named Avery, and they met back in the sixth grade. They went through high school as best friends, dating other people back then.

Avery was with a guy named Liam, and it seemed their timing was off, as they liked one another, but were never single at the same time.

In 2015, his relationship came to an end, and not long after that, Avery broke up with Liam. He and Liam were friends, and so they hung out even though he and Avery were no longer an item.

In the fall of 2016, he and Avery began dating. Liam was still extremely close to Avery and spoke to her all the time. He and Avery made the decision to put some distance between themselves and Liam so that he would come to accept that he was no longer her boyfriend.

Liam vanished, actually, getting rid of social media and his phone number. It was years before Liam popped back up again, and this time with two children from an abusive relationship.

Liam began reconnecting with his old friends pretty recently, and he and Avery were some of them.

“Here’s where things get tricky: Avery has been talking to Liam frequently, giving him bracelets, and even drawing with him through an app. I trust her,” he explained.

“Avery is a kind and genuine person; she always wants to help people. My issue isn’t jealousy (I don’t think), it’s that it blurs a line for me and leaves me feeling uneasy.”

“Yesterday, I got quiet because I needed time to process whether my feelings were fair or if I was overreacting, which caused some tension between Avery and me. On one hand, I see that Liam has been through a lot and needs support, and I don’t want to stop Avery from being kind or helping him.”

However, Liam is Avery’s ex, and that’s what makes it all weird for him. He feels uncomfortable because he’s trying to sort through what he considers boundaries; it’s not that he’s mistrustful of Avery and her intentions.

He did let Avery know that he needed a bit of time to process everything, but he is not asking her to quit speaking to Liam in the meantime.

I don’t think he’s wrong at all. He’s not accusing her of cheating or even asking her to stop. He’s just being honest about a shift he didn’t see coming, and sitting in that gray area of this feels weird, but I don’t know what to do with it.

That’s not jealousy; it’s his intuition trying to get his attention. He’s allowed to feel uneasy, even if no one crossed a line.

Do you think he’s wrong for feeling uneasy about Avery reconnecting with Liam?

