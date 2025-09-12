Her Brother’s Girlfriend Called Her Selfish After She Declined To Loan Her A Dress

profile Katharina Buczek | Sep 12, 2025
Sep 12, 2025
Portrait of a young woman outdoors. Closeup
Valua Vitaly - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

We all have those garments that simply make us feel great. Maybe it’s your go-to crop top that you wear out to bars, or that fuzzy sweater you can’t wait to break out every fall.

So, if someone asked to borrow a piece of clothing that you really adore, how would you respond? Is it okay to say no, or does that make you rude?

This is the very conundrum one 26-year-old woman is wrestling with. She loves a specific dress in her closet, which is not necessarily fancy or expensive.

“But it fits me well, and I just feel good in it. I bought it a few years ago, and I wear it on special occasions, like birthdays or nice dinners,” she recalled.

However, just last weekend, her boyfriend’s 24-year-old girlfriend approached her about the dress and asked to borrow it for an upcoming wedding. And honestly, she turned his girlfriend down because she already intends to wear it next month to an engagement party.

Perhaps more importantly, though, she just doesn’t like to lend out her clothing. She gets nervous about her garments becoming stretched out or getting stained. And quite frankly, she prefers to keep her own things, well, hers.

When she tried explaining herself, though, her brother’s girlfriend actually just laughed and accused her of being selfish; meanwhile, her brother’s expression made it seem like he thought she was overreacting.

Then, her brother’s girlfriend claimed it was “just a dress” and said it’d eventually be returned to her.

“I got embarrassed and mumbled something about it being important to me,” she added.

Portrait of a young woman outdoors. Closeup of a cheerful girl posing outside in nature on a sunny day.
Valua Vitaly – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Yet, his girlfriend proceeded to roll her eyes before saying it was “fine.” And to her, the rest of the night still felt incredibly awkward.

The situation has pushed her to question whether she truly was acting selfishly. On the one hand, she realizes her dress is just a piece of fabric at the end of the day. But on the other hand, she values it as her own dress, which she purchased with her own money.

“I feel bad, though, because his girlfriend seemed upset, and my brother hasn’t talked to me much since,” she vented.

Now, she’s been left wondering if refusing to lend out her dress was justified or really a jerky move.

Are you for or against letting people borrow your clothes? Does it depend on the person? Should she feel guilty, or did she have a right to set that boundary? 

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

image5
By Katharina Buczek

Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing in... More about Katharina Buczek

Prev Next

More About:

Relationships
Her Husband Let Her Believe She Was The Other Woman To Keep The Identity Of His Daughter’s Mom A Secret

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 12, 2025
He’s Worried His New Girlfriend Is Homeless And Keeping It A Secret From Him

By Katharina Buczek

Sep 11, 2025
She Moved Out After Her Parents Forced Her To Pay Rent, Then Used The Money On A Hot Tub And Other Luxuries

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 11, 2025
Her Husband Locks The Door To His Home Office, So She Wants A Separation Over This

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 11, 2025
Her Roommate Goes Days Without Showering, Making Their Apartment Smell, So She Finally Asked Her To Have Better Hygiene

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 11, 2025
She’s Leaving Her Cancer-Stricken Husband For Opening Their Marriage And Sleeping With Her Cousin

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 11, 2025

Explore More

Beautiful woman is looking mysteriously at the
High angle aerial above view down of
Fashionable gorgeous girl in a dark blue
Civil War reenactment
Attractive Mixed Race Girl Portrait Outdoors.
Young pretty woman eating pizza at a