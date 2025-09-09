She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Called Her Entitled And Ungrateful When She Declined A Second Date, And Then He Demanded $60

Elegant woman enjoying a glass of wine
bnenin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A couple of years ago, TikToker Lauren (@mynameislorenlol) had a dreadful experience that made her stop going on expensive first dates.

So, she was working at her on-campus job at college when a cute guy came in to ask a question. After he left, she did a little investigating and found him on social media.

Thirty seconds later, he sent her a message, saying that he was just about to call her office back and see if he could ask her on a date.

He invited her to go to a basketball game with him later that night. She agreed, so he picked her up, and they went on their date.

During the date, she noticed some red flags. On the way to the game, his mom called and told him that she had sent him information on a new phone, apartment, or whatever the issue was.

Lauren thought it was sweet that his mom was helping him out. But he kept rolling his eyes and complained about how his mother liked to yap.

He was also a little too aggressive during the game. He got angry every time someone missed a shot or if the game didn’t go the way he wanted.

When the game was over, he took her back home. She thanked him and gave him a quick hug. They did not reach out to each other after the date.

A few days later, he wished her a happy birthday and hoped to see her again soon. He also accused her of ghosting him, which was untrue because they both hadn’t reached out to each other.

She told him that he seemed fun and cool, but she had a lot of other things to focus on at the moment. In hindsight, she should’ve just said she wasn’t interested.

Then, he blurted out that he had paid for the entire date. She responded that it was his decision and she didn’t owe him anything.

He declared that she owed him some respect and then complained about how girls from Utah were entitled and ungrateful. He sent his phone number and demanded that she pay him back $60 for her ticket.

She blocked him, but was afraid he would come after her because he knew where she worked. Luckily, she never saw him again. After that, she stopped going on dates with guys who wanted to do something expensive for a first date. She just didn’t want to deal with men who felt like she owed them just because they spent money on her.

image5
