Her Husband’s Been Going On Evening Runs With A Divorced Mom He Met At Daycare

Married men love to say it’s “not like that,” until it is. And this one is halfway down that road already. You can’t spend your evenings bonding with another woman, dodging questions about her, and still pretend your wife’s just being emotional.

Four years ago, this 28-year-old woman married her 30-year-old husband, and they have been with one another for six years in total.

Prior to her husband, she was cheated on, so she is super sensitive to things that feel off in her gut, which is understandable. If I were burned in the past like that, I would be overly suspicious, too.

Anyway, this year, she and her husband got more invested in their health and fitness, so her husband began running in their neighborhood every night.

Her husband is passionate about running and will go out after dinner to hit the pavement at approximately 7 p.m. As for her, she’s more of a morning yoga girlie, so that’s the schedule she sticks to.

“Over the past few months, he’s mentioned running into other people from the neighborhood and striking up conversations. There’s one woman in particular – recently divorced, maybe 5 years younger – who he started running with regularly,” she explained.

“Apparently, they met when both were picking up kids from the same daycare and realized they live nearby and have similar running paces.”

“Last Tuesday, he came home later than usual from his run and mentioned he’d stopped for smoothies with ‘a friend’ at that juice bar on Main Street. When I asked which friend, he seemed to hesitate before admitting it was the divorced mom from his running group.”

Her husband promised that the little hangout session was friendly and that nothing was going on between him and this woman. He said they talked about how they were training for a 5K and that it was not inappropriate.

Now, she would characterize her marriage as strong and wonderful, as she and her husband have been stressed raising a toddler, but they’re always able to work through their difficulties together.

And while her husband has been nothing but trustworthy in all the years she’s known him, she is wildly uneasy about her husband going on late-night runs with another woman.

“A recently divorced woman, daily evening runs together, stopping for drinks afterwards, [and] the hesitation when I asked about it,” she continued.

“What does everyone think? Am I being paranoid, or should I be concerned about these boundaries?”

What he did doesn’t outright look like cheating, but it also doesn’t come across like total loyalty either. Somewhere between those two things is the space where doubt starts growing.

If you keep pretending something doesn’t feel wrong just to keep the peace, you’ll wake up one day and realize he already left, emotionally, at least, a long time ago.

What I find weird is that her husband didn’t mention the smoothie stop to her before going. I would expect that my partner would give me a heads-up about it, and the fact that he didn’t and was hesitant to provide details on that interaction is what’s deserving of suspicion.

