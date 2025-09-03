People Open Up About The Unhinged Things They’ve Used ChatGPT For

Kaspars Grinvalds - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When ChatGPT was launched, it was used for normal stuff at first, such as helping write emails, explaining homework, or summarizing long articles.

But leave it to the internet to come up with the most unhinged and chaotic ways to put an AI chatbot to work. People have started treating ChatGPT like an all-knowing friend and therapist who won’t judge them no matter what.

TikToker Kylie (@k.yliebenn) posted a clip, asking people to share the craziest things they’ve used ChatGPT for.

Some of the requests involve drafting court documents and building entire businesses.

From life coach to lawyer, you never really know what role ChatGPT will end up playing next. Here are some of the most interesting responses in the comments section.

@heather.j.williams: “Uploaded a hospital bill, chat showed me a charge that shouldn’t be there, and drafted a letter for me to dispute. The hospital took off the $3,200 charge, and I was paid in full!”

@ughidontwanna: “Two weeks ago, it taught my sister that she’s being emotionally abused by her narcissistic husband. It was so accurate that it made her cry. The next day, she called an attorney. Her husband just got served two days ago.”

@permaglowink: “I had mine use my astrocartography map to decipher the top five places for me to live my best life in the world. Then, she planned scouting trips to each for under $2,000. My plan is to visit one a year until I know which one is my place.”

@two.phone.shawty: “I’ve built a defense company with it (I’m the owner). We’re now set up to contract with the government and bid deals that are typically valued between $200k and $1 million.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

@jenniecalinurse: “He figured out who my husband’s biological grandfather was by asking a series of questions like who are his closest relatives on ancestry and what were the centimorgans.”

@darsandiego: “Was selling an item on Facebook marketplace, the lady who picked up the item fainted at my front door. Was getting ready to call 911, but she came to and said she had low blood pressure. ChatGPT helped me figure out what to do for her.”