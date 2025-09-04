His Girlfriend’s Mom Called Him Cheap For Not Paying The $400 Tab When They Went Out For Dinner

profile Katharina Buczek | Sep 4, 2025
Sep 4, 2025
Attractive beautiful young woman tasting wine and
Dusan Petkovic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Going out on a nice date is already tough enough in this economy. So, can you imagine showing up for a dinner with your girlfriend, only to realize that she had invited her entire family behind your back and still expected you to foot the whole bill?

That’s exactly what happened to this man recently, and when he wasn’t able to cover the check, he actually got accused of being “cheap” by his girlfriend’s mom.

To paint the picture, he and his girlfriend had planned to go out for a casual dinner date one evening. That’s why he picked a nice spot and made a reservation for just the two of them.

Yet, when he showed up at the restaurant, it became clear that she’d also invited her parents, brother, and cousin to tag along as well.

“I was caught off guard but went along with it because I didn’t want to make a scene,” he recalled.

Well, by the end of their meal, the check was astronomical. In fact, it came out to nearly $400, and to his shock, his girlfriend actually looked at him and expected him to pay the full tab.

That obviously left him in an uncomfortable position, and he was forced to be honest with his girlfriend. He told her that while he was happy to cover the cost of their own meals, he didn’t sign up to just “bankroll” a night out for her family.

“She got upset, said a ‘real man,’ wouldn’t have hesitated, and her mom made a comment about me being cheap,” he revealed.

Still, he stuck to his guns and paid for only his and his girlfriend’s meals; meanwhile, she split the rest of the bill with her relatives.

If you couldn’t have guessed, though, his girlfriend is furious with him over what happened and believes that he “embarrassed” her. Moreover, her family now thinks that he’s a rude guy.

“From my perspective, I was blindsided, and it wasn’t fair to expect me to cover a group dinner I didn’t even agree to,” he vented.

Nonetheless, all the tension has pushed him to question whether refusing to pay close to $400 for the surprise dinner with his girlfriend’s family was really so unreasonable.

Why do you think his girlfriend and her family acted so entitled? Do you agree that it wasn’t his responsibility to foot the bill for everyone? 

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

image5
By Katharina Buczek

Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing in... More about Katharina Buczek

