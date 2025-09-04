Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her During His Birthday Trip To Vegas

Sergii Figurnyi - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

During her now ex-boyfriend’s birthday celebration in Las Vegas, TikToker Tressa Green (@tressagreens0) discovered that he was cheating on her with a random girl at the bar.

So, she went to Las Vegas with her boyfriend and his parents for his 30th birthday. They arrived at 2:00 p.m. on a Friday and spent the day drinking and partying. She got tired around 10:00 p.m., so she went up to her hotel room.

About an hour later, her boyfriend came up, claiming that his phone was stolen, so she gave him her phone to use while he continued having fun.

A couple of hours later, his parents returned to the room, but he was nowhere in sight.

They tried to contact him but received no response. A few hours later, she decided to go down to the casino to look for him. By this time, it was 5:00 a.m. When she got off the elevator, she immediately spotted him, sitting at the bar 10 feet away, rubbing some girl’s back.

Tressa walked up and confronted him. She demanded that he give her phone back. They ended up back in the hotel room, where she booked a flight home. When she checked her email for the flight confirmation, she noticed that he had sent someone $100 for gas on her phone.

This relationship helped her learn a valuable lesson. Never again will she be with a man who doesn’t brush his teeth, only showers once a week, and is already balding at 30 years old.

Several TikTok users shared similar experiences with cheating partners in Vegas. It’s definitely not the place to go if you value faithfulness.

“My ex did this, but he came to the room at 5:00 a.m. I found receipts in his pocket for $375 at a strip club. He paid for a private dance. We’re divorced,” commented one user.

“This was 15 years ago, but my ex did something similar in Vegas. It was my 30th birthday. I wake up at 3:00 a.m., and he is gone. Took my phone, was gone for 2 days. I finally got a flight home. He walks into our place the next day like nothing happened. Refused to tell me what happened. That was the end of that relationship,” wrote another.

“I could put a finger down for finding email Venmo receipts from him doing that 5 times with his coworkers while on a work trip in Vegas, swearing to me the whole time he was being good because I had caught him cheating a week before he left,” added a third.