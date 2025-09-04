She Found Staples In The Buns She Ordered At Texas Roadhouse In Massachusetts

Brett - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

On August 27, TikToker Maya (@maymonayy) and her family went to Texas Roadhouse in Walpole, Massachusetts, and found staples in their bread.

There was nothing wrong with their first batch of bread, but when the second batch came, her six-year-old sister noticed something hard in the bread. Her mom inspected the bun and opened it up to find multiple staples baked into the dough.

Thankfully, Maya’s sister avoided swallowing the staples. She simply bit into the bun and felt the staples. They asked for a manager so they could bring up the issue.

The manager, Crystal, examined the bread and discovered a whole pack of staples. She apologized for the freak accident and told them she would comp their entire order.

She speculated that the staples must’ve fallen into the dough when the cooks ripped open the bag to prepare the bread. Crystal was super helpful and smoothed everything over.

But then, a second manager named Deanna approached Maya and her family. She was concerned about how the staples got into the buns and claimed that the restaurant was a “staple-free premise.”

However, Maya saw that there was paperwork with staples in it on the table right next to them. Deanna asked them if they had brought any staples to the restaurant or if Maya’s little sister was playing with the vending machines.

When the check came, they saw that only one meal was comped. They were confused because Crystal had been very apologetic and offered to take care of the bill.

They asked for a manager again and were met with Deanna. They asked her to clarify the situation. Deanna said that she didn’t feel comfortable with comping the meal because Maya’s sister wasn’t injured by the incident.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Maya is upset about the restaurant not taking accountability and trying to cast the blame onto her and her family.

They go to Texas Roadhouse all the time and are honest people with no intention of scamming their way into a free meal.

She is sharing the story on TikTok to warn others. Many TikTok users took to the comments section to express their outrage over the way the restaurant handled the situation.

“Not only is that manager lacking accountability for what happened to ya’ll, but she is also throwing that other manager under the bus, and it sounds like she’s got some issues with the one who was going to comp it all,” stated one user.

“ER nurse, and that’s insane!! If she had swallowed even one staple and it got lodged in a certain spot, that could literally kill someone. Just like the metal grill brushes that end up in meat. I’ve literally seen it happen!” exclaimed another.

“As a restaurant worker here in MA, being interrogated about where they came from is wild. And saying they’re a staple-free environment is total BS. There’s not a business of any type that can be staple-free,” pointed out a third.