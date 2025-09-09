He Went Missing While Driving To Texas, And His Phone Has Been Turned Off

Facebook - pictured above is Matthew

A family is desperately searching for answers after their loved one, Matthew Spencer, went missing during what was supposed to be a straightforward road trip.

TikToker @princessrandii5 is spreading the news in the hopes that someone will come forward with information about where he is.

Her little cousin, Matthew Spencer, is missing. In early August, he was driving from California to Houston, Texas. During the road trip, he stopped to visit his sister in Las Vegas, Nevada. He stayed there from August 1 to August 4, enjoying time with his sibling before continuing on the long drive.

He was last seen leaving his sister’s house in Las Vegas for New Mexico. When he arrived in New Mexico, he called his other sister to let her know he had made it safely.

Then, he went on his way to Texas. Before he left, he told his sisters he would call once he got to Texas. But that call never came, and no one has heard from him in days. The family filed a missing persons report, and the police are on the lookout for him.

The last communication from him was on August 6 in Cloudcroft, New Mexico. After that, his phone was turned off. Matthew keeps in regular contact with his family, so it is completely out of character not to hear from him for days. They knew something must be wrong.

His cousin is urging the public to share Matthew’s story and spread the word across New Mexico, Las Vegas, and Texas. The family believes that community awareness could make all the difference in bringing Matthew home, emphasizing that even the smallest detail could help.

Matthew is 28 years old. He is described as five feet and nine inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was driving a silver or light gray Hyundai Tucson.

Every hour that passes with Matthew gone surely feels like an eternity for the Spencer family, but they remain hopeful that Matthew will be found soon.

Anyone with information about Matthew Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414.