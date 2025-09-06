She Ate A Man’s Food On A Plane Thinking It Was Garbage

Luminary Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

About five years ago, TikToker Hanna Dickinson (@hanna.dickinson) had a pretty traumatic experience on a flight that still haunts her to this day.

Ever since, she gets really nervous before setting foot on a plane, not because of flying itself, but because of one humiliating moment she can’t live down.

On this particular trip, she boarded the plane and happened to be very hungry. Fifteen minutes before take-off, she noticed a bag tucked under the seat in front of her.

It contained a half-empty bag of chips and a half-eaten sandwich. She assumed the person on the last flight must’ve left their food behind, and it was now just airplane garbage waiting to be tossed.

Hanna admits that she isn’t the type of person to worry much about germs, so without giving it a second thought, she grabbed the bag and started munching on the sandwich.

The guy in front of her started looking around. Then, he leaned over his seat with a confused expression on his face and asked Hanna in disbelief if she was eating his sandwich.

She froze mid-bite out of embarrassment and apologized to the man. She quickly explained that she thought it was garbage, to which he replied, “That’s worse.”

Every time she flies, she thinks about that incident and can’t help but squirm in discomfort and embarrassment over the memory.

Of course, the internet had plenty of stories to make her feel a little less alone. Some people have no qualms about eating random food.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“This reminds me of the time I ate a churro off the ground at Disneyland because they’re expensive, so like why not?” commented one person.

“My coworker ate another coworker’s salad from the garbage. She isn’t embarrassed about it at all, either,” shared another.

“I was halfway through gulping down my seatmate’s Starbucks before she was like, ‘Uhhh…’ So then, I spent the next three hours pretending to be asleep,” wrote a third.

“My mom dropped a candy bar on a flight once. She thought the dude across from her was being nice and picking it up to hand to her. Nope. He ate it. Without shame,” added someone else.