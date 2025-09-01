She Heard A Woman Screaming For Help On Her Amazon Alexa

Vasya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One night, TikToker Jamie (@smalltownthriftymom) heard a woman screaming for help on her Amazon Alexa. At exactly 10 p.m., Alexa always announced that it was time for bed and started playing thunderstorm sounds because that’s what Jamie liked to listen to at night.

But that night was different. Jamie’s 19-year-old daughter had walked from her bedroom to the kitchen when she started yelling for her mom. Jamie rushed over and saw her daughter standing there, white as a ghost.

When she listened to the Alexa, she heard a woman screaming repeatedly for help. The screams got louder and louder.

Jamie tried to get the device to turn off, but then a drum started playing over the speaker. About five minutes after she got Alexa to turn off, she asked the device what the last thing it played was.

Alexa replied with John Lennon, which was the last thing Jamie had listened to in her kitchen. Then, Jamie received a phone call from someone with no caller ID.

Now, she is wondering if her Alexa got hacked. The only people who have access to the device are herself, her daughter, and her husband. None of them would willingly play such horrific sounds on the device.

Many TikTok users shared similar unsettling experiences with technological devices in their homes. It makes you think twice about getting one of your own!

“I have an Apple watch. It’s never been connected to my phone or any other device. About five nights ago, it started going off. I could hear someone talking, doors opening, and what sounded like footsteps. It was crazy. Finally turned it off for a few days,” commented one user.

“We had an Alexa a few years ago and unhooked it because it started doing things by itself. Plus found out the app shows the recording of you giving it commands and listens in sometimes when it thinks you’re giving it a command. I own a security company, and anything connected to the internet can be hacked,” stated another.

Vasya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Husband was out of town, told him I hadn’t been sleeping. Next night, Alexa asked me if I wanted her to sing me a lullaby since I hadn’t been sleeping,” added someone else.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan