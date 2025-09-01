Her Ex-Husband Didn’t Let Her Own Area Rugs Or Shop At Target

Divorce comes with plenty of changes, like new routines and new freedoms, which TikToker Erica Wolfe (@wolfeofrealestate) knows all too well after escaping from a controlling marriage. She is 38 years old, and she got divorced in February 2024.

Recently, she accidentally trauma dumped on someone while at a conference in Dallas, Texas. She met a new friend at the conference, and somehow her divorce came up in conversation.

She mentioned that she wasn’t allowed to have area rugs and didn’t think much of her comment.

But about 15 minutes later, her new friend brought it up again. She could not understand how or why Erica wasn’t allowed to have area rugs. Erica didn’t know either, but she now has six area rugs in her house.

Of course, her friend wanted more details about her marriage. So, Erica explained that she wasn’t allowed to shop at Target or go to a popular restaurant in the area where they lived because her ex-husband didn’t like the owner.

Some of his sister’s friends were also prohibited from his parents’ home.

Her ex did not work or have a job. Erica was the breadwinner and the sole provider of income. She makes over seven figures and has to pay alimony until November.

After being in a controlling relationship for so long, Erica didn’t realize how bad it all sounded until she was talking about it with others.

When she was married, she brushed off his behavior as just being very particular and masculine, as he was looking out for the family.

Additionally, he banned her from buying cars for their kids. Now, both of her kids have new cars. Erica also wasn’t allowed to travel to Europe because he thought Europe was scary for some reason, but she did spend $100,000 on his lizard collection when they were together.

His family will no longer speak to Erica or the children. Even her nieces and nephews were barred from speaking to her kids.

Erica has spent almost the last two years unlearning all the rules that had been imposed on her. She’s happy to say that she owns six area rugs, goes to Target frequently, and has traveled to Europe twice.

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared the weird things their exes were control freaks about, letting Erica know she was not alone in this.

“I wasn’t allowed to throw anything in the laundry that was inside out! When I usually folded it, and sometimes the washer flipped them. Now allowed to fly because he had never been on a plane. Ten years free now,” wrote one user.

“I wasn’t allowed to have flat sheets on my bed ever. He lives in an RV down by the river now, and I’m wrapped in my flat sheet while I type this,” commented another.

“Me too. He got upset with me at my father’s funeral when our little children got their clothes dirty and made me stop talking to my friends and go deal with it. At my father’s funeral,” added a third.

