She Got A Guy Arrested For Exposing Himself At The Library

Alfons - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The craziest thing happened to TikToker Bri (@brikelly.irl) at the library the other day. She got a guy arrested for indecent public exposure.

So, when she arrived at the library, she chose a table and set her stuff down. A few minutes later, a man sat at the table next to her.

She could sense him staring at her, and when she looked over, she noticed that he had his hands shoved into his pants.

He was also pretending to read a book. She confronted him and told him to stop staring at her. He apologized and mumbled under his breath.

Bri whipped around again and demanded to know what he just said because it sounded like something along the lines of, “It should’ve been a compliment.”

She told him to leave, so he took his book and got up.

Shortly after, he began pacing around the library, complaining about how this lady was using one of the independent work rooms and that it was locked.

Eventually, he was able to get into a room. The position of the room and the chair he chose to sit in both faced Bri. They could see each other through the glass walls.

He continued staring at her. Bri was super uncomfortable but still wanted to keep an eye on him, so she used her book as a partial shield.

Alfons – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

When she peeked around her book, she saw the man fully exposing himself and touching his crotch. She immediately put down her book and got up to tell an employee.

She patiently waited in line as he came out of the room, shouting about how he needed paper towels or napkins.

Once the employee was done helping the previous patron, Bri informed her that the man only needed napkins because he had exposed himself while staring at her.

He tried to deny it and run away, but the library cops showed up, took a statement, and arrested him. Unfortunately, these kinds of incidents happen way too often across the country, according to other TikTok users.

“We don’t have security at our library. I can’t tell you how many times stuff like this happened at the libraries I’ve worked at,” commented one user.

“I had a guy arrested at the San Diego trolley for doing the same thing in front of a lady and her daughter,” wrote another.

“I work security at a library. I had to kick out so many people like this. It is so uncomfortable. They just blatantly touched themselves right in front of you without a care in the world,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan