People Talk About The Creepiest Things They’ve Seen In The Woods

zef art - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The woods are usually the ideal place for fresh air, quiet hikes, and cozy campfires, but they are also the perfect backdrop for nightmarish experiences.

TikToker Taylor Smith (@taylorsmith56) posted a clip asking hunters and other outdoorsy people about their creepiest encounters while out in the woods.

The responses were enough to make anyone second-guess their next nature trip.

In the great outdoors, you expect to see squirrels, deer, and maybe the occasional bear, which can be pretty frightening.

But what about glowing eyes that don’t belong to any animal? Or footsteps that follow you when you’re definitely alone?

The woods don’t just hold peace and quiet—they’re home to plenty of chilling mysteries. Here are some of the stories that people shared.

@thedrizz_: “Some dude almost offed me while I was out there. Turned my lamp off and grabbed my bag. I could see the knife in his hand as he tried to find me, but it was dark, and I was uphill. I went from bush to bush. By the time he caught wind of me, I was already in my car.”

@mnbarney: “Jitterbugging late one night, and my buddy and I were separated, and we both heard lots of voices, like people laughing and visiting up by the road. There was a camp nearby, so we didn’t think anything of it. We continued to fish for some time. When we finished, we walked up to the road and found there was no one at the camp, but there was a rather large cemetery right there.”

@benspafford: “15 miles deep in the backcountry of Idaho, all alone, miles from any marked trail. I came across a set of barefoot tracks in the dirt. They were close to 24 inches long, about a 6-foot stride, and in a perfectly straight line, not like our side-to-side tracks. Absolutely changed what I thought I knew about this world.”

@ghost_toast621: “I’d just taken down a mule deer off our property in MT, got it field dressed, and hung in the shop. Went inside to make dinner. Saw a large doe to the right of the outhouse out the window. It teleported 30 feet away, was no longer a deer, looked at me, and vanished. Not a single track in the snow.”

@spoolie087: “Hiker here. Was on the Indian Reservation in NC. Saw something moving on all fours that was just unnatural. I don’t know how to explain it. It stood up on its hind legs like it was going to change shapes or something. It was like its skin was crawling over its body. Then, it saw me and dropped back down to all fours.”

Have you ever seen something terrifying in the woods?

Emily Chan