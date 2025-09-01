She Thinks One Of Her Psych Patients Was Possessed Rather Than Mentally Ill

TikToker Tara (@tara_neh808) recently shared a story from a nurse who used to work in a maximum security psychiatric hospital. She believes that one of her former patients was actually possessed rather than mentally ill.

For over a decade, she worked in maximum security psych units, dealing with patients who were involved in violent crimes. These were people who were incompetent to stand trial or were found not guilty by reason of insanity.

There was a guy named Steven who was different from any patient she had interacted with. Steven had been accused of killing his roommate. He brutally stabbed him and left his body in the bathtub for four days before calling the police.

When the police arrested him, he told them the man inside him made him do it. Ultimately, Steven was determined to be unfit to stand trial. He was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, bipolar 1 with psychotic features, and PTSD.

He was sent to the psychiatric facility where this nurse worked. Overall, he mostly kept to himself and seemed on edge. He was very nice to the staff, so no one had an issue with him.

But a few months into his treatment, Steven started having violent outbursts that scared everyone. They put him on the maximum amount of medication, but it wasn’t enough to subdue him.

During these outbursts, Steven would display superhuman strength, flipping furniture like it weighed nothing.

One evening, after dinner, a low, deep sound emanated from the day room. It didn’t sound like a human voice. Steven was standing in the middle of the room with his arms stretched out. Every single chair in the room was flipped over and arranged in a circle around him.

No one actually saw Steven move the chairs, and the patients who had been in there declared that they hadn’t touched anything. Steven stood with his eyes closed, whispering something they couldn’t make out.

When security finally stepped in, Steven opened his eyes and said, “He wanted you to see this.” Afterward, he was put into isolation and given some new medications.

A couple of weeks later, the nurse decided to ask who the man living inside him was. At first, Steven didn’t answer. Then, he said that the man was older than him and older than this place. He would still be here long after he was gone.

When night fell, Steven was sitting on the floor in his room, staring at something in the far corner. His face had a terrified look on it. A second later, his whole body tensed up, and his limbs pushed against the floor like he was fighting something. He had a seizure that lasted 30 seconds. Suddenly, he went still, and there was a cold, blank look in his eyes.

Later, one of the staff pointed out that there were burn marks on the floor where Steven had been lying. No one could explain how that could’ve happened.

Eventually, Steven was transferred to another facility because no matter how much medication he was given, they couldn’t stop the outbursts.

