She Treated An Elderly Woman Who Bit A Chunk Out Of Her Son’s Arm And Needed An Exorcism Before Leaving The Hospital

For 10 years, TikToker Sydney (@bryansm91) worked as an ER nurse. One time, she received a call for an older lady with an altered mental status in the Appalachian Mountains. Right after that, another call came in for her son, who had a severe arm injury.

The lady was brought to the hospital on a stretcher. She was a tiny 80-year-old woman, but for some reason, she was in handcuffs. Sydney and the other nurses had the handcuffs removed because they were going to rip her skin.

But as soon as the cuffs came off, they quickly realized that this frail-looking woman somehow had the strength of a healthy 40-year-old man.

It took multiple nurses, paramedics, and security officers to hold her down on the stretcher. She was also contorting her body in ways that Sydney never thought were possible.

Her spine kept lifting from the stretcher, and her legs were up by her head. She was thrashing around, biting, spitting, and kicking.

The scariest part was that her voice was not a normal voice. It was deep and guttural. At one point, she looked over at Sydney and demanded, “Get this brute out of me.”

Her son came in next, and a massive chunk was bitten out of his arm. His tendons and ligaments could be seen hanging out of his arm.

The son told them that the lady was his mom, and she lived with him, but she wasn’t behaving like his mom at all.

Normally, she was just your regular sweet old lady, but she came into his room in the middle of the night, bit down on his arm, and tore out a huge chunk. She continued to attack him, so he had no other choice but to call the police.

Sydney and the other nurses gave the lady sedatives and IV injections to get her to calm down. They gave her enough medicine to put down a horse, but nothing was working. They ran a bunch of tests, but all the results came back completely normal.

At one point, one of the nurses joked that they needed some holy water. Immediately, the lady looked up and said, “Don’t you dare.” The nurses ended up admitting her to a room upstairs.

Finally, the son wanted to get an exorcism done on her. They had to call in a priest to do an exorcism, and it was the only thing that helped her. She went home shortly after.

