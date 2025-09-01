Her City Took Away Her Street And Is Now Trying To Make Her Lease The Land, Even Though She Can’t Afford To

After 60 years of having a house in the family and paying taxes, TikToker Dawn Cooper (@coopaloop1977) is revealing that it can all get taken away like it meant nothing.

She lives in Maple Grove, Minnesota, and the city removed the whole street in front of her house without her consent.

They replaced the street with massive developments without giving her any other options. The street is now considered the city’s private driveway, and it is 1,000 feet long. She has no idea where her mail is going to go or if her garbage will get picked up.

The land around her house is owned by the city now, but they want to lease the land to Dawn. If so, she would have to maintain the road and pay out of her own pocket. She would be responsible for all the snow plowing, asphalt repair, lighting, etc.

At this point, Dawn and her family have already spent thousands of dollars on tree removal because a bunch of trees fell down when the city started putting in the development.

They are also spending thousands of dollars on a lawyer to try to figure out this whole situation. They have told the city that leasing the land is not a viable option.

Dawn’s house has been in the family for 60 years, and apparently, the city does not care about one small homeowner. The city just went ahead with the road construction without signing any agreements with Dawn beforehand.

Plenty of TikTok users agree that the city and developers are in cahoots, trying to do whatever it takes to line their pockets with a few extra dollars. Some have even seen this exact thing play out before.

“Seems like the developers were mad you didn’t sell (if that was on the table), and they have connections with the city. So, you are being punished,” commented one user.

“It’s their way of pushing you out—devaluing your property—and then developing the land for more houses for developers to make money,” pointed out another.

“Literally built an entire development around my uncle’s house in Blaine…made him change where his driveway is and told him his house was an eyesore and was ordered to fix some things up,” added a third.

