She Walked Out Of A Date After The Guy Started Praying At The Dinner Table

profile Bre Avery Zacharski | Sep 5, 2025
Sep 5, 2025
Portrait gorgeous woman holding phone in hand
diignat - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She thought she was going to dinner, not church. While there’s no problem with being open about your faith, it’s not cool to spring it on someone like a jump scare.

She was just trying to eat dinner, not get roped into an impromptu altar call, but when your date starts preaching before the food even arrives, what exactly are you supposed to do? Say amen or run for the exit?

This 21-year-old girl met a 24-year-old guy on a dating app, and she was excited to meet up with him for a first date. After texting with him, she thought he seemed to be relaxed and funny, yet shy.

He asked her to go out to dinner with him, and he selected a restaurant that’s close to their college campus, but it’s not upscale or over the top.

“We sit down, order food, and right after the waitress walks away, he goes, ‘Can we pray together first?’ I thought he was kidding, but nope… he grabs my hands across the table and starts praying,” she explained.

“Out loud. Like, not a quiet moment; full-on prayer in the middle of the diner. Everyone was staring. I just sat there awkwardly because I didn’t know what to do.”

“I’m not religious, so it felt super uncomfortable, especially for a first date. After that, he kept talking about church and asking if I’d be ‘open to a faith journey’ if we dated.”

She told her date she had to run, and she walked out on him. Later on, he texted her, and he acted like nothing was off.

Her roommate thinks she did the right thing leaving, but a friend of hers feels it was extremely rude to walk out of the date like that.

Portrait gorgeous woman holding phone in hand while sitting on the cafe terrace with a fresh drink with ice and orange slices, posing with a shiny white smile, looking to camera, touching the neck.
diignat – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

First dates are supposed to be about mutual interest, not surprise lessons on how your soul could be saved. If religion’s that important to him, that’s totally fine, but the way he sprung it on her was not.

I wish I had learned earlier in my life that if you feel off on a first date, you should leave. You don’t need to sit through something just to seem polite.

Do you think she was a jerk to leave after the prayer session made her uneasy?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

image5
By Bre Avery Zacharski

Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

Romance
