She’s Refusing To Host Family Dinners After Her Mom Stole All The Leftovers From The Last One

Some people are quick to call you selfish the moment you stop letting them take advantage of you. She opened her home, cooked for hours, made space for her loved ones, and the second her mom helped herself to all the leftovers, her family turned on her.

This 28-year-old woman has spent the last year being the sole member of her family to host their family dinners, since she’s the one with the biggest house.

Normally, her parents, her brother, her sister-in-law, her aunts, and her cousins attend the dinners. It’s a ton of effort for her to cook for so many people, but she does love it all.

A weekend ago, she hosted another dinner, and it took her two entire days to prep and clean. She also went out and purchased more chairs so there would be plenty of room for everyone to sit.

While she was serving dessert to her guests, she realized her mom was in her kitchen, not sitting down with everyone else.

“She was whispering with my sister-in-law and then started opening my fridge. When I asked what she was doing, she told me she was ‘just packing a few leftovers for my brother’s family to take home,'” she explained.

“Except it wasn’t a few leftovers. She had pulled out half the main dish I cooked and almost all the dessert before anyone else even had a chance to get seconds.”

“When I said something, she brushed me off and said I was being selfish because family shares and that it shouldn’t matter since I live alone and don’t need all that food anyway.”

She was appalled and let her mom know it wasn’t cool that she took food without asking for her permission first. Her mom got angry and insisted her brother has children while she doesn’t, so that justified her actions.

Well, that ruined the vibe, and it all got tense after their heated exchange, so her guests quickly got out of there. The following morning, her mom sent her a text insisting that she had humiliated her in front of everyone and was acting petty over a bit of food.

She argued that she felt insulted in her own home, so she’s done hosting family dinners, as her belongings are not property for everyone to share.

“Now my brother is annoyed with me too, saying I overreacted and that it wasn’t a big deal. I honestly feel like I was right to draw a boundary, but now the whole family is making me out to be dramatic,” she continued.

“Am I wrong for putting my foot down and saying I won’t host anymore?”

I don’t think she’s wrong, since she paid for and made all of the food. It’s time for her to let her family put in the time and money to host family dinners, since this is turning out to be more stressful for her than anything else.

