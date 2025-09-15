He Doesn’t Want To Pay For His Stepson To Go To College Since This Kid Never Treated Him Like Family

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s hard to give more to someone who’s spent years making it clear they don’t want anything from you, until it benefits them. He’s not refusing to help his stepson pay for college because he doesn’t care; he’s simply tired of being treated like a stranger who’s expected to give like a parent, and I can’t find any fault in that.

For the last 12 years, this 39-year-old man has been married to his 38-year-old wife, Emily. Emily has a son named James from a prior relationship, and James is 17.

Emily’s ex-husband and father of James, Dan, cheated on Emily with a coworker. When Emily found out about the affair, she left Dan. Dan then got married to his affair partner a year later, and then he and Emily tied the knot.

“James never really bonded to me. I admit that I tried a little too hard initially to get him to like me, but backed off when I realized I was trying too hard and it was having the opposite impact. Over the years, we’ve built a tense acceptance of sorts, if that makes sense,” he explained.

He and Emily have three children of their own: a four-year-old son, a seven-year-old son, and a ten-year-old daughter, and James doesn’t like them.

James isn’t outright mean to his half-siblings, but he wants nothing to do with them. However, James is close to the kids Dan had with his affair partner.

So, he and Emily make great money in their careers, and they came to an agreement that he would come up with 80% of the money to send their three children to college in the future, while Emily would be responsible for the additional 20%, as she intended to save up 100% of James’s college tuition.

He and Emily weren’t sure if Dan would be helping to contribute to college at all for James, and they wanted him to have financial assistance.

Not that long ago, Emily and James had a discussion about the college money, and James was thrilled to have support. But then over the weekend, he went to Dan’s house, and when he returned, he had questions for Emily about how his half-siblings’ college funds were set up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Emily told James that the money in the accounts for the kids was significantly higher than what James had in his account, and that made James mad.

“When he asked about the disparity, Em told him about our college fund set up. He was furious to know that I hadn’t contributed to his college fund,” he said.

“He said that I was just pretending to play ‘family’ with him all these years. That I really didn’t care about him and was a heartless [jerk].”

“Em suggests that we could take some money out of our youngest’s fund and give it to James, and that she would add it back over time. But she said that it’s my call. That she won’t pressure me either way and would accept whatever I decided.”

He doesn’t want to give James any extra money, and this is due in part to how James thinks Dan can do no wrong, even though James is aware that Dan cheated on Emily.

Also, he is upset with James for being rude to him and to his kids. He and Emily did try to get James into family therapy with them to correct the issues over time, but James said he wouldn’t do it since he is not his family.

But here James is calling him family now that he needs more cash for college.

I think it’s time for Dan to step up here, since Dan is the other parent to James, not him. He should tell James to go ask Dan for more money, since James is entitled and only sees his value when there’s a dollar sign attached.

Do you think he’s wrong for denying James more money?

You can read the original post below.