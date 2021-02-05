Lovely Handmade Jewelry You Can Buy For Less Than $37 On Amazon In Time For Valentine’s Day

Jewelry is always a thoughtful gift for any holiday, especially Valentine’s Day! If you need help with what to pick for that special person in your life, take a look at these pieces of lovely, handmade pieces of jewelry.

From rings to earrings and everything in between, you can buy everything from this list right on Amazon for less than $37, and it will ship in time to get here by the 14th.

14K Gold Filled White Opal Heart Choker Necklace

If you’re looking for something exciting and heart-shaped, this 14K Gold Filled White Opal Heart Choker Necklace is perfect!

Handmade in Israel by Tooliks, this necklace is 13.5 inches long and comes with a 3-inch extender for the perfect fit.

You can buy it here on Amazon for $36

925 Sterling Silver Curved Wire Earrings

These 925 Sterling Silver Curved Wire Earrings handmade by Joseph Brothers are unique and minimalist.

Featuring a thread through style, these earrings are highly polished, smooth, and hypoallergenic for a comfortable fit.

You can buy them here on Amazon for $15.45

