Amid Allegations That Meghan Markle Bullied Palace Staff, One Of Her Closest Friends Has Something To Say

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently moved to Santa Barbara, California, and bought a house in a neighborhood called Montecito, after they announced that they were no longer going to be an active part of the royal family.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent,” the famous couple said as part of their statement.

Not long into their non-royal life, there are now allegations coming out that Meghan bullied someone who worked at the palace while she was there.

Amid these currently unfounded allegations, one of Meghan’s closest friends has something to say.

Instagram; pictured above is Meghan with one of her closest friends, Lindsay Jill Roth

