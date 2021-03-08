Happy International Women’s Day! We’re Celebrating By Watching These 4 Netflix Movies Featuring Strong Women Tonight

Happy International Women’s Day (IWD)! I’m sure you’re wondering how this day came about, and it all started back in the 1900s.

According to the website created for IWD, “International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.”

“IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.”

“Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.”

While we celebrate women all year here at Chip Chick, tonight we’re celebrating International Women’s Day by watching these 4 movies featuring strong female leads.

Read on for some of our favorite flicks you can stream on Netflix tonight!

