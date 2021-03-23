These Exclusive Photos Of Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Were Taken At The Height Of Their Acting Careers

There’s just no denying that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen still are the most famous twins to ever hit Hollywood, even though they’ve long since retired from the spotlight.

These lovely leading ladies entered the world on June 13th, 1986, in Sherman Oaks, California.

Sherman Oaks to Hollywood is about a 20-minute drive (give or take with traffic) so it wasn’t a long trip at all for their parents to start taking them on auditions.

Mary-Kate and Ashley landed their very first role when they were less than a year old. How crazy is that?

The twins co-starred as adorable Michelle Tanner in Full House (they split the role) and they were just 9 months old when they started playing her!

