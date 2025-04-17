Here’s A List Of All The Confirmed Harry Potter Cast Members

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first book in the magical series penned by J. K. Rowling, was first released in London in 1997.

This set off an infatuation with the Wizarding World and led to a total of seven books and eight movies. Now, the iconic franchise is hitting the small screen for the very first time with an HBO TV series simply named Harry Potter.

The plans for this show were first announced by Warner Bros. Discovery in 2023, and instead of trying to depict the story in a new light (or creating a prequel), a press release confirmed that Harry Potter “will be a faithful adaptation” of the book series.

In fact, each season will reportedly be based on a single book, meaning Season 1 will begin by tackling Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Daniel Radcliffe has since shared how he won’t be involved in the series but is excited about the new iteration. So, the cast for his titular role, as well as Ron and Hermione, will be chosen from a pool of unknown child actors, just like the original movies.

“Like the rest of the world, I’m very excited to watch as an audience member. I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it,” Daniel said in May 2024.

However, six key adult roles have already been confirmed, including those of Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Hagrid, Minerva McGonagall, Quirinus Quirrell, and Argus Filch.

Leading the charge is John Lithgow, who will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore. With six Emmys, two Tonys, and two Golden Globes under his belt, John is most well-known for his roles in Interstellar, Footloose, The Crown, and Dexter.

Then, British actor Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape. He’s been applauded for his performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company and was nominated for both BAFTA and Emmy awards for his breakout role in I May Destroy You.

Meanwhile, Minerva McGonagall will be played by Janet McTeer, the Tony and Golden Globe-winning actress known for her performances in Ozark, The White Queen, and The Menu.

And in a more playful twist, Nick Frost is set to portray Rubeus Hagrid. The actor and comedian will likely bring some lovable and rough-around-the-edges energy that suits Hagrid perfectly.

Finally, Quirinus Quirrell, the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, will be portrayed by Luke Thallon, whose background is based largely in theater, and Argus Finch will be played by Paul Whitehouse, who co-created The Fast Show and starred in Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

It’s still unclear exactly when Harry Potter will debut, as Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm a release date.

Nonetheless, filming is reportedly taking place this year, and the series is supposed to air sometime in 2026. And just like all HBO original series, Harry Potter will probably be available to stream on Max.

