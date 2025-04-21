After Being Cast In The Harry Potter TV Series, He Turned Instagram Comments Off Due To The Backlash

Instagram @friedgold - pictured above is Nick Frost in a selfie

A new HBO TV series, simply titled “Harry Potter,” is set to hit the small screen in 2026, and many fans are looking forward to the latest iteration of the iconic franchise. However, one confirmed cast member has begun facing backlash over his role in the project.

Warner Bros. Discovery first announced plans for the show back in 2023, clarifying that “Harry Potter” would be “a faithful adaptation” of the book series penned by J. K. Rowling. So, every season will be based on a single book, starting with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The main trio of characters, including Harry, Ron, and Hermione, have yet to be cast and will be selected from a pool of unknown child actors.

However, the public has already learned about the stars who will be stepping into six key adult roles in the Wizarding World.

British actor Paapa Essiedu is set to play Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer, best known for her roles in “Ozark” and “The White Queen,” will be portraying Minerva McGonagall.

Meanwhile, John Lithgow is tackling the role of Albus Dumbledore, Luke Thallon is playing Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse is depicting Argus Finch.

Still, it’s Nick Frost’s casting as Rubeus Hagrid that’s generated a lot of buzz and controversy. The 53-year-old English actor and comedian is most famous for his work in the “Three Flavours Cornetto” trilogy, but it’s not his acting pedigree that’s sparking debate.

Instead, fans are shocked that Nick was open to participating in the new “Harry Potter” series after author J. K. Rowling came under fire for her transphobic remarks.

Once he took to Instagram to announce his role, he received so much negative feedback from fans that he was actually forced to turn off commenting on the post.

“You’re a wizard, Harry! Thank you for trusting me with such a loyal, gentle, and courageous half-giant like Rubeus Hagrid. Robbie, I promise I won’t let you down,” John captioned the post, referencing Robbie Coltrane, who famously played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies.

J. K. Rowling set the stage for the unimaginably popular Harry Potter franchise after she penned her first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was initially released in London in 1997.

However, while many die-hard fans, known as Potterheads, still adore the fictional Wizarding World, they have taken issue with J.K. Rowling’s “gender-critical” statements, causing new projects related to Harry Potter to face resistance.

Nick’s Instagram post has received nearly 100,000 likes, but the comment section remains unavailable. He has yet to respond to the controversy surrounding his role in the latest “Harry Potter” series, either.

Yet, one thing remains certain: Harry Potter continues to increase in popularity worldwide, and there are still countless fans eager to watch the TV series in spite of J. K. Rowling’s remarks.

Filming for “Harry Potter” is supposed to take place this year, with the series debuting sometime in 2026.

